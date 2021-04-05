Today is Monday, April 5, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, St. Mary's Hospital, which had served 274 patients over the previous 15 months at 502 E. White St., C, was undertaking a fund drive to build a permanent hospital at the corner of Park and Wright streets in Urbana, one block north of Illinois Field. The hospital was operated by the Sisters of Mercy.
In 1971, absentee voting for the municipal election in Champaign and Urbana had apparently set records. Thus far, 335 people had voted absentee in Urbana and 227 in Champaign.
In 2006, Gov. Rod Blagojevich declared Champaign and 17 other counties to be state disaster areas, citing significant storm damage. Altogether, more than 560 homes and 90 businesses were damaged in those counties.