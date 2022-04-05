Today is Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Camargo Township voters approved an issue of $69,000 in bonds to build hard roads to connect the town with Tuscola and Villa Grove.
In 1972, Republicans retained control of Champaign County government by electing 16 of the 27 county board members on a first-of-its-kind ballot. Democrats gained their strength by winning all of the board seats in Urbana and in the Champaign district where UI students are a major factor. That gave them nine seats, plus two conservative rural Democrats who likely would vote most often with Republicans.
In 2007, if the University of Illinois had no more use for the Chief Illiniwek logo, the artist who created it wanted it back. An attorney for graphic designer Jack Davis, who created the logo in 1980 and sold it to the university for $210, sent a letter to the UI asserting that Davis had a “right to resume control of the logo and associated rights to it,” said UI spokesman Tom Hardy.