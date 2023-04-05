Today is Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the biennial appropriations bill of $10.5 million for the University of Illinois passed in the Illinois House and went to the Senate for final action.
In 1973, efforts by employes to unionize the Green Street McDonald’s restaurant halted after Teamsters Local 26 withdrew the unionization petition filed with the National Labor Relations Board. The unionization attempt had been made by employees to insure job security and wage-review sessions every four months.
In 2008, Judge Harry Clem sentenced Jon White, 27, of Villa Grove to 48 years, representing six years in prison for each of the eight girls White admitted that he performed sexual acts with during 2005 and 2006, while he was their teacher at Thomas Paine Elementary School in Urbana.