Today is Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, there was a shakeup on the Champaign County Board of Supervisors as Charles W. Dale of St. Joseph, chairman of the board for the previous two years, was defeated for re-election. He lost to M.E. Leigh, a Democrat.
In 1971, the Louisville & Nashville Railroad said it would drop the Danville Flyer passenger train, which operated between Danville and Chicago. The route was bought from the Chicago & Eastern Illinois Railroad in June 1969.
In 2006, the body of 17-year-old Charles Christopher Gaston of Danville was found among the rubble of a collapsed stairway at the city’s parking garage at North and Walnut streets. Danville authorities released few details about the accident, including when they thought it may have occurred. Instead, they said details would be released at a news conference called by Mayor Scott Eisenhauer, police spokesman Larry Thomason and Vermilion County Coroner Peggy Johnson.