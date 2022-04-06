Today is Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, windshield signs identifying members of the Champaign County Motor Club were to be distributed free at the Pembroke-Cadillac garage at 18 Washington St., C.
In 1972, four days after voters went to the polls to choose a new county board, they were to vote again in local school board elections. Polling places would be open from noon to 7 p.m. for the school board vote.
In 2007, a local developer planned to build a new $7 million apartment building in downtown Urbana. JSM Development Inc. of Champaign was close to a deal with the city to redevelop the old Denny’s Cleaners site in downtown Urbana and construct a mixed-use building offering ground-floor retail and between 56 to 84 apartments. Construction was set to begin later that year, with a 2009 opening, said Chris Hartman, director of real estate with JSM.