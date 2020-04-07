Today is Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Bernard Cordsen, the 18-year-old German refugee found at the home of Dick Oltman in Compromise Township several days ago, is to be deported. He is said to be heartbroken. He had hoped that immigration officials would find a way to let him stay in the country for which he expressed great admiration.
In 1970, Chief Circuit Judge Birch E. Morgan has taken jurisdiction over what promises to be a hot legal battle over books and films confiscated from two stores by Champaign police on charges that they were obscene. Attorney Donald Reno is defending Harold J. Smith of Smith’s, 111 N. Neil, and Douglas B. Sanford of the Book Nook, 501 N. Neil.
In 2005, a poll showed more than two-thirds of voters around the state support education funding reform legislation that would increase income taxes, reduce property taxes and provide more money for schools. But the chances of such a measure becoming law are slim. Gov. Rod Blagojevich has repeatedly vowed to veto any increase in the income or sales taxes, and those lawmakers who do back a tax swap disagree on how exactly it should work.