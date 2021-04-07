Today is Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, daylight saving time in Illinois was dead for the next two years at least. A bill to advance time one hour between April 1 and Sept. 1 was killed in committee.
In 1971, Virgil Wikoff won a second term as mayor of Champaign while four Democrats won city council seats in Urbana, meaning the 14-member council was now split 7-7.
In 2006, Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s election-year quest to launch a massive construction program for roads and schools was dealt a setback when it failed to win the necessary three-fifths majority in the Senate. SB 3053, which would allow the state to borrow more than $3.3 billion for roads, bridges, mass transit and university construction projects, fell four votes shy of the required 36 votes. SB 668, to borrow another $1 billion for school construction grants, failed by the same margin.