Today is Thursday, April 7, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, another local Civil War veteran answered the last call. William T. Burford, 77, died at his home in Urbana. He had been in almost constant pain from the effects of a gunshot wound he suffered in 1864 in a battle before Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman took Atlanta.
In 1972, unless a state law was changed, the cocktail lounge on the 21st floor of the Century 21 building would never open, said Champaign Mayor Virgil Wikoff, who met with representatives of the development. “I told them we were not out to harass them or anything, but the facts are the state law is on the book prohibiting a cocktail lounge, and their zoning, R-6, does not allow uses which they appear to have in the building,” Wikoff said.
In 2007, David Hood was named chair of the Champaign County YMCA’s capital campaign for a new building in southwest Champaign. In January, the YMCA’s board of directors voted to leave the organization’s longtime home on West Church Street in Champaign and concentrate its resources on a new $14 million complex near Staley and Windsor roads.