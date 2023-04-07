Today is Friday, April 7, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Sheriff Gray quizzed a Bloomington man who was in the county jail on a rum-running charge about his role in a burglary at Saint Mary’s Church in Champaign. The sheriff and the state’s attorney were unable to shake the prisoner in his steadfast denials.
In 1973, Urbana Public Works Commissioner John Goodell submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Charles Zipprodt effective May 11. Goodell had said he would resign if either independent Jeff Graubart or Democrat Hiram Paley were elected mayor. Paley won the election.
In 2008, high school baseball teams from Schlarman and St. Joseph-Ogden played a game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis after the Cardinals-Nationals game earlier in the day. Schlarman won, 19-11.