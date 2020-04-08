Today is Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, John Bedford of 1201 W. Park Ave., Champaign, was locked up in the women’s ward at the Champaign City Building after he admitted he threw a snowball that hit a park attendant in the back of his head.
In 1970, the Urbana park board received a petition from Urbana voters that will effectively prevent any attempt to sell Leal Park. Board member Bruce Larson noted that the proceeds of the sale would be used for park land acquisition and development, although he said future boards couldn’t held to that promise.
In 2005, neighbors with concerns about the possible redevelopment of Orchard Downs in Urbana can speak up at a meeting later this month. The UI’s campus master plan, which has yet to be approved by the board of trustees, designates the Orchard Downs apartment community on Race Street south of Florida Avenue as “an area under study.” UI planners would like to move the family housing component of Orchard Downs to the north side of Windsor Road, between Fourth Street extended and Goodwin Avenue extended, and then redevelop Orchard Downs for taxable use.