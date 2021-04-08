Today is Thursday, April 8, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the board of directors of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce voted to ask merchants to close for business on April 28 — the opening date for the West End Recreational Park.
In 1971, beginning the next fall, 16 first-year medical students at the University of Illinois would be assigned to local doctors and hospitals as part of first-year medical training.
In 2006, the Champaign school board was set to vote on whether to have police officers in district middle and high schools and the Columbia Center the next fall. The school-resource-officer initiative called for five uniformed, armed police officers to be assigned to the buildings.