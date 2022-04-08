Today is Friday, April 8, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Champaign voters, at the school election, approved two tax increases. One would increase the property tax 1 percent for educational purposes, while the other would increase the tax by a quarter-percentage-point for building purposes.
In 1972, the annual meeting of the Monticello & Sangamon Valley Railway museum was to be held in Monticello. The museum was started in 1966 and had about 200 members.
In 2007, six candidates were running for the three at-large, or citywide, Champaign City Council seats — and it was difficult to recall such a stark choice. They included 10-year incumbent Tom Bruno, one-term incumbent Giraldo Rosales, appointee Deborah Frank Feinen, former Champaign County Board Chairwoman Patricia Avery and newcomers Karen Foster and Annette Williams.