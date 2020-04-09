Today is Thursday, April 9, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign County State’s Attorney Louis Busch went to Chicago to appeal to federal officials to let 18-year-old Bernard Cordsen remain in the United States. Cordsen, a refugee from Germany, is staying at the farmstead of Dick Oltman in Compromise Township. Oltman has proposed adopting the boy who said he would later apply to become a naturalized U.S. citizen.
In 1970, University of Illinois officials told legislators that proposed college tuition increases would hurt middle-income students the hardest. Lyle Lanier, executive vice president of the UI, said that the proposal would increase tuition from $362 to $570 annually. The boost would make the UI 13th highest among 100 of the country’s largest public universities. It now ranks 82nd.
In 2005, veteran city council member Jim Green — who was re-elected to the council — plans to resign his District 4 seat. And Champaign County Board member Deb Frank Feinen said she’d like to replace him. Feinen already has the support of Mayor Jerry Schweighart and council member Vic McIntosh, but she’ll need to get at least three more council votes to win the appointment.