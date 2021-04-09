Today is Friday, April 9, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, little Don Boudreau and Jack Hamlin were playing with bow and arrow the previous day when Don was shot in the forehead, receiving a gash that required three stitches to close. Don was the son of Dr. and Mrs. Boudreau of Champaign.
In 1971, the University of Illinois baseball team opened its 1971 season at home by splitting a doubleheader with St. Mary’s College of Minnesota.
In 2006, three Hallmark stores in Champaign, Urbana and Danville had changed hands and were renamed Dena’s Hallmark, after their new owner, Dena Gaudio. Gaudio bought the two former Andi’s Hallmark stores at Urbana’s Lincoln Square and Champaign’s Market View Shopping Center.