Today is Saturday, April 9, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, George W. Hartsock, who had lived in Champaign County and farmed near Gifford since 1871, died from a heart attack. He was 83 years old.
In 1972, the Clinton nuclear power plant, which was announced in 1970, was expected to be in operation by 1980, according to John W. Williams, chief systems planning engineer for Illinois Power Co. He said the fuel cost for a small-sized nuclear plant would be about half the cost of a coal plant.
In 2007, Donovan Finn, a graduate student who moved to Champaign from New York and was no stranger to snowstorms, said he couldn’t believe Champaign didn’t require property owners to shovel their sidewalks. “I think it is ridiculous it is not mandatory,” he said. “I moved here from New York, where it is mandatory. It is a much more pleasant walking environment.” The city council was to consider whether to mandate that homeowners must shovel their sidewalks or stick with voluntarily efforts encouraging shoveling.