Today is Sunday, April 9, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, Holy Cross Church Pastor Father Frawley announced the fair held by the parish last week raised about $8,000.
In 1973, buyers and businessmen alike looked toward the weekend shopping crush as the real test of the nationwide meat boycott. Supermarket sales and livestock supplies in many areas were down during the first six days of the weeklong consumer action, but most prices remained the same.
In 2008, the first portion of a proposed regional bike trail running from Allerton Park east to Champaign-Urbana and eventually to Kickapoo State Park in Vermilion County could be in place by the end of the summer. Monticello Superintendent of City Services Floyd Allsop told the Monticello Chamber of Commerce that the city had signed an agreement with Heartland Pathways to acquire a stretch of an abandoned railroad bed as the first part of a proposed hiking and biking trail linking Monticello with Allerton Park.