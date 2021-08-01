Today is Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, aviators Max Davidson and Andrew Roland were arrested by Urbana park police for racing horses on the drive at Crystal Lake Park.
In 1971, the Champaign County Fair drew 61,852 people, but it was not a record. The previous year’s attendance total was 64,216.
In 2006, the indoor smoking ban in Urbana took effect for restaurants and workplaces, with violators facing potential fines of $135 to $750. “I don’t mind going outside to smoke, but it’s ... I guess the thought that I have is it’s taking another right away,” said Cheryl Pittman, a smoker from Champaign. Interviews with several restaurant patrons, managers and owners showed that feelings were still mixed on the indoor smoking bans enacted by the Champaign and Urbana city councils. Urbana’s ban on indoor smoking was to extend to bars Jan. 1.