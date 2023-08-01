Today is Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, three girls and three boys, all teens and members of prominent Twin City families, were arrested for intoxication in Urbana while on an automobile “souse” party.
In 1973, negotiations between teachers and the school districts in both Champaign and Urbana had bogged down, and a mediator was called in to help resolve the conflicts.
In 2008, Democrats were looking for a new Champaign County Board member after District 7’s Carrie Melin announced plans to resign. County Board Chairman C. Pius Weibel would select her replacement, with approval of the board. Weibel said there were a couple of viable candidates to replace Melin, but they probably wouldn’t be chosen until September.