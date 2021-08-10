Today is Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, putting the scene of his arrest behind him, Gov. Len Small took a train for his home in Kankakee. He told newsmen that he might not return for a week or 10 days.
In 1971, a 10 p.m. curfew remained in effect at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul after a second night of sporadic rock-throwing between Blacks and Whites that ended with four White airmen being arrested.
In 2006, Urbana was making a federal case out of its rampaging wild turkeys. Mayor Laurel Prussing said that after city and county officers couldn’t nab the turkeys that some claimed terrorize the southern edge of the city, an Agriculture Department biologist would bring the birds to ground. Actually, they were to be taken to a safe place, probably in Douglas County, where they would be able to live out their lives in poultry peace, she said.