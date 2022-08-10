Today is Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, H.E. Burnett and Bill Shipley, Champaign men, were brought to the police station at the point of a shotgun in the hands of a farmer. The bearer of the shotgun headed a vigilance committee of five who caught the two men in the act of stealing roasting ears from Charles Shloff’s field near Champaign. When captured, Burnett and Shipley had a well-filled sack of roasting ears.
In 1972, Gov. Richard B. Oglivie released $15,000 to the Illinois Department of Aeronautics for a master planning grant for the University of Illinois Willard Airport. The master plan would consist of an inventory, forecast of aviation demand, demand capacity analysis, facility requirements, environmental study and an airport layout plan.
In 2007, a name had been chosen for the new hotel and conference center in the University of Illinois Research Park, and it was “I.” Fox/Atkins Development, which would own the hotel, and the university, which would own the adjacent conference center, announced they would call the project the “I” Hotel and Conference Center.