Today is Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, L.M. Rovelstad resigned as secretary of the Urbana Association of Commerce to take a job as secretary of the Commercial Building & Loan Association.
In 2008, Jayne DeLuce, an associate director at the UI Division of Campus Recreation, led a tour of the soon-to-open Activities and Recreation Center. The former IMPE building received a $54 million face-lift and was to officially open on the University of Illinois’ move-in day, Aug. 21.