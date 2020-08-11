Today is Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the large safe in the general store and grain office of Howard Walton at Mayview was shattered by two charges of nitroglycerin, the cracksmen escaping with money and notes of about $200 (about $2,500 today) and leaving the interior looking as if had been struck by a tornado.
In 1970, a revitalized downtown Champaign was coming closer to reality with the demolition of buildings in a triangle-shaped block in the central business district bounded by Washington, Neil and Hickory streets.
In 2005, a Mississippi man died while participating at the World Free Fall Convention, the second death of the event. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup pronounced Anthony Plaisance, 47, of Gautier, Miss., dead at the Rantoul airport. Mr. Plaisance died while skydiving. He landed south of a field between two vacant buildings near Chandler Road.