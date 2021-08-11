Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, automobile drivers in Champaign’s business district could soon have a place to park their cars somewhere besides the streets. A chamber of commerce committee was investigating development of an auto park.
In 1971, the infamous Lake Neil, the mysterious body of water that materialized on South Neil Street after every heavy rain, was going to be permanently drained. The Champaign City Council initiated an engineering study to fix the problem.
In 2006, a cigarette law dropped into the laps of some Champaign County Board members, and they decided to get rid of it. The board’s policy, personnel and appointments committee voted to take no action on a possible smoking ban for public places throughout the county. Tom Betz, the Urbana Democrat who chairs the committee, said he didn’t expect a smoking ban to come up for a vote again soon. “I have a gut feeling this won’t come up again until after the elections” in November, he said.