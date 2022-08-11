Today is Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, William Joseph Wersiler, formerly connected with Frank’s floral shop in Champaign, opened a shop in the rooms formerly occupied by the Christian Science reading room, 111 W. Church St., Champaign. The new shop would be operated under the name of the Art Floral shop and was affiliated with the Florists’ Telegraph union. The rooms had been entirely redecorated in French gray and ivory and a huge up-to-date refrigerator and show cases installed.
In 1972, the city of Champaign condemned the Champaign Hotel at 51-53 Main St. and ordered it vacated or legal action would be considered, according to Superintendent of Housing William Hall. The 24-room hotel was located on the second floor of the building also occupied by the Illini Arcade and Illini Theater.
In 2007, members of the Mahomet-Seymour Education Association voted “overwhelmingly” to file an intent-to-strike notice with the school board, according to James Heinold, a member of the negotiating team. The next step: a scheduled meeting between the teachers’ and board’s negotiating teams with a federal mediator on Aug. 21.