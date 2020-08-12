Today is Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, on account of a delay in the arrival of the machines ordered, the Colonial Theater in Urbana would not reopen as planned.
In 1970, University of Illinois trustees approved a $331 million budget, allocating $192 million to the Urbana-Champaign campus. About 54 percent of the UI funding came from state tax funds.
In 2005, a committee in charge of finding a new Rantoul police chief had narrowed its search to 10. Rantoul Human Resources Director Staci Wagers said 27 people applied for the job after police Chief Paul Dollins announced in May that he would retire on Sept. 1.