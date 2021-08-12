Today is Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, rapid progress was reported on a group of buildings under construction at Green and Sixth streets in Champaign. All the rooms, upstairs and down, had been rented for 10 years. One of the businesses was to be a confectionery operated by Paul Prehn and Lon Palmer.
In 1971, the Rantoul High School Education Association voted by a 6-1 margin against a contract sent to them by the high school board. “The teachers voted not to be intimidated,” said chief negotiator Steve Davenport.
In 2006, Willard Airport officials said they would look for another airline with flights to the Southeast after Delta Air Lines announced it would discontinue Delta Connection service between Champaign-Urbana and Atlanta. “We are disappointed with the decision,” said Gene Barton, the University of Illinois associate vice chancellor whose responsibilities include Willard Airport in Savoy. Delta Connection began service between Champaign-Urbana and Cincinnati in May 2004 after a community campaign to attract new airlines to the local airport.