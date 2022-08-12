Today is Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Urbana is voting with a vengeance on the proposition to increase the district school tax rate from $2.75 to $4 on the $100 assessed valuation of property. The polls opened at 1 o’clock, and 139 votes were cast during the first 30 minutes, indicating the unusual interest that the plan has created. At 3 o’clock, 500 votes had been cast, and, at that hour it looked, judging from bitter opposition expressed on all sides, that the measure was being overwhelmingly defeated.
In 1972, Crosstown rush hour motorists in Champaign ran into the usual flooding at viaducts when stormclouds dumped just under 2 inches of rain on the area in about an hour. Traffic was snarled at viaducts under the Illinois Central tracks at Washington Street, Univesity and Springfield avenues and Green and Locust streets.
In 2007, despite temperatures also swooping high at 90-plus degrees, a few thousand spectators braved the heat, shunned the shade and turned their eyes to the sky to catch a variety of small aircraft doing death-defying stunts at Day 1 of the first Chanute Air Festival in Rantoul.