Today is Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, all Republicans were invited to hear Lt. Gov. John Oglesby, candidate for governor, speak at the courthouse square at 5:25 p.m. After an hour in Urbana, he was scheduled to go to Gazette Square in Champaign for an 8 p.m. speech.
In 1970, the first official day of school in the Champaign Unit 4 school district was to be Sept. 1.
In 2005, a 55-year-old Champaign woman died after her home went up in flames in southwest Champaign. A police officer spotted flames from the house in the 1400 block of South Mattis Avenue, near the intersection with Kirby Avenue, and firefighters were on the scene five minutes later. Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup said Sandra Booth, 55, was pronounced dead at Provena Covenant Medical Center.