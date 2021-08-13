Today is Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, the special school tax increase referendum in Champaign the day before resulted in both issues being overwhelmingly voted down. One would have raised the education fund levy and the other would have raised the building fund levy.
In 1971, a study of proposed commercial development in southeast Urbana, prepared by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, recommended no further business zoning in the area.
In 2006, fifty years previous, when the first University of Illinois Agronomy Day was held on the Champaign-Urbana campus, gasoline cost 23 cents a gallon and a full-sized Allis Chalmers tractor cost $2,300. That year, hay wagons were to again roll on the South Farms, and agronomists stationed at research plots were set to talk to visitors about agricultural science and technology a world where gas cost $3 a gallon and tractor prices had increased by a factor of 100.