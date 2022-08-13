Today is Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, Pearl Gritton and Cecil Blackwell had a narrow escape from death, but both escaped serious injury, when an automobile in which they were riding near Penfield turned over last night. Miss Gritton’s face was badly cut, and she received painful body bruises, while one of her companion’s ribs was broken and another one cracked. The car was completely demolished. The accident occurred when they attempted to go around a car driven by a Miss Foster, their machine striking a washout at the side of the road. The collapse of a wheel caused it to turn over.
In 1972, Larry Stewart, station manager, announced that WDWS-FM (97.5 on your dial) would begin broadcasting stereo programs at 3 p.m. Monday, with stereo programming continuing from 3 p.m. to midnight, seven days a week.
In 2007, the top finisher among club pros, UI golf coach Mike Small joined PGA Championship winner Tiger Woods in a ceremony carried live by CBS. His reward with all eyes watching in Tulsa, Okla.: $13,050 in prize money and a handshake from Tiger.