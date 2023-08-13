Today is Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, filling stations in the Twin Cities experienced a rush when the price of gasoline dropped from 23 cents a gallon to 16.4 cents that morning. (In today’s dollars, it’s equivalent to dropping to $2.90 a gallon from $4.10.)
In 2008, construction should begin by early the next year on a $236 million addition to the main Urbana campus of Carle Foundation Hospital. The hospital won state approval for the nine-story addition from the Illinois Health Facilities Planning Board.