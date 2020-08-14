Today is Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, what promised to be the biggest display of automobiles and accessories in Champaign County was to take place the next week under a 240-by-80-foot tent on the county fairgrounds.
In 1970, U.S. Rep. William Springer, R-Champaign, said that a House committee approved legislation that gave federal agents authority to destroy marijuana wherever it may be growing.
In 2005, David Bertauski was seeing red — $800,000 worth of it. That’s far from the biggest deficit he’d seen in a hospital, he said. But this one — $800,000 in combined losses for the year to date at Provena Covenant Medical Center in Urbana and Provena United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville — was his mission to turn around. Appointed the two hospitals’ new chief executive in mid-July, Bertauski was no stranger to money-losing hospitals in need of a financial fix.