Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, an ordinance calling for the installation of ornamental street lights in the western part of Urbana not already illuminated was approved by the city council. Plans called for 356 new light standards at a cost of $52,032 (about $800,000 in today’s dollars).
In 1971, the Urbana Education Association requested a Saturday afternoon meeting with Mayor Charles Zipprodt over “the crisis threatening Urbana schools this fall.” Zipprodt said he would meet with the teachers group.
In 2006, cigarettes hadn’t sparked any fires at Danville Stadium, but they had sparked discussion on smoking bans among city residents. Jeanie Cooke, executive director of the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and a volunteer for Danville Stadium Inc., said baseball fans continued to smoke at the stadium despite the posted no-smoking signs. Cooke feared the day that a forgotten cigarette left burning on the bleachers or in a trash can would send the 1946 wooden structure up in flames. Public hearings on a city smoking ban were set to during the city’s ordinance subcommittee meeting.