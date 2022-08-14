Today is Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, in a speech bristling with radical utterances, Ray Smith, member of the Federation of Railway employees, spoke to members of the Twin City Federation at West Side Park in Champaign. Smith charged railway magnates with “clamping steel hands and choking the life blood out of railway employees” in a stirring denunciation of 25 men who are directly responsible for the present strike, according to the opinion of union labor.
In 1972, More than 60 Champaign teachers marched on the office of Personnel Superintendent Cleveland Hammons, demanding written clarification of the teacher differential issue.
In 2007, interim Parkland College President Tom Ramage welcomed faculty for the 2007-08 school year by asking them to put themselves in their students’ shoes. He compared his first day of college to his current circumstances, thrust into the college’s top job at age 40.