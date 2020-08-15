Today is Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign police received reports that someone was poisoning chickens along North Elm Street. It was not known whether the poison was thrown into the chicken pens or picked up when the fowl were running at large.
In 1970, Illinois Secretary of State Paul Powell said he had solved the problem of to whom he would assign license plate No. 1. He gave it to himself. License No. 1 traditionally was assigned to the Roman Catholic archbishop of Chicago, but Cardinal John Cody said he didn’t want it.
In 2005, Parkland President Zelema Harris announced that she would retire in June 2006. Harris, president of the community college since 1990, had led Parkland through a period of growth in enrollment that exceeded 10,000 full-time students for the first time in 2004. She also led a dramatic expansion of the college-bound, technology, workforce preparation and other programs and helped put Parkland on the international map by forging ties with universities abroad, most recently Beijing Vocational College of Agriculture.