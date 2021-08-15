Today is Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, two nurses and a cook at the county hospital walked off their jobs after a typhoid-fever patient was admitted to the facility. The patient, Miss Emma Klockner, 23, died that morning. Her physician, Dr. Charles Nichols, said he believed the excitement at the hospital hastened her death.
In 1971, Urbana Mayor Charles Zipprodt flatly turned down requests from the Urbana Education Association to have the city turn over a share of its state income tax money to the school district.
In 2006, almost 400 students would take their seats this that in classrooms at the new St. Joseph Middle School built earlier in the year. Superintendent Todd Pence said he hoped all the bills for the new middle school would be paid by the semester break. “I would hope that by Christmas, we’d be able to close out that fund,” he said.