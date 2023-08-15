Today is Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, the Champaign city clerk reported there were 30 births and 12 deaths recorded for the month of July.
In 2008, though Harold Allston was expected to move The Great Impasta to a new location the next year, the Champaign Downtown Association wanted him to know how much it had appreciated his being downtown. The Champaign restaurateur was the association’s 2008 recipient of the Seely Johnston Downtown Commitment Award.