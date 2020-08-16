Today is Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, the Urbana Association of Commerce adopted a resolution recommending that the city councils of Champaign and Urbana ban street carnivals. Much of the carnival in Champaign the previous week was about gambling and other degrading attractions, said Dr. R.E. Hieronymous, community adviser to the University of Illinois. The only legitimate attractions were the Ferris wheel, the merry-go-round and the whip, he said. Experience showed that numerous girls were led into lives of shame as a result of the visit of the carnival, he said, while a slimy trail of syphilis and gonorrhea followed in its wake.
In 1970, with the last chapter of the 1970 Illinois Constitutional Convention almost written, convention members were planning how to start selling their plan.
In 2005, the NCAA’s action earlier that month against schools with “hostile or abusive” American Indian imagery was “a giant step backward” in the debate over use of such imagery, said University of Illinois Board of Trustees Chairman Lawrence Eppley. He said he was disappointed by the organization’s use of the terms “hostile” and “abusive.”