Today is Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a ladies golf tournament was held at the Champaign Country Club with 14 entrants. Miss Dorothy Stern, who had the low score, was presented with a silk umbrella by E.M. Burr, president of the club.
In 1971, it was expected that an annexation petition by the Welles Department Store on South Philo Road would be acted upon by the Urbana City Council. The agreement would provide for the annexation of the entire Sunnycrest Shopping Center and the land surrounding it.
In 2006, after 14 years on the Champaign County Board, Deborah Frank Feinen had a new political home. Champaign City Council members voted 5-3 to appoint Feinen to fill the at-large vacancy that occurred when Kathy Ennen resigned that summer. Feinen was to serve the remaining eight-plus months of Ennen's term, and indicated she would run in the April 17 election for an at-large seat. Feinen, 39, described herself as "excited and ready to do the work of the city."