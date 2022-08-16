Today is Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, fire completely destroyed two double cribs, a large barn, 20 tons of hay, 100 bushels of corn, wagons, harnesses and other equipment on the J.L. Armstrong farm, 4.5 miles east of Pesotum. Five horses in the barn at the time of the fire were saved by one of the farmhands.
In 1972, although finishing touches were still being applied to the seven-story addition to the Ramada Inn at 1501 S. Neil, C, Edward Campbell, president of Stadium View Inc., said he had bookings for the multimillion-dollar convention center as far ahead as 1975.
In 2007, Wireless technology giant Qualcomm Inc. was to open a software-development office in Champaign-Urbana the next month, employing at least 20 people, many of them former Motorola employees. That news came on the heels of Yahoo’s Aug. 2 announcement it would open a local center employing more than 100 from Motorola.