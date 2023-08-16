Today is Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, 1,000 members of the Champaign County Knights of Pythias booster club and friends were expected to attend a round up at Homer.
In 2008, An auction to benefit the Charles W. Christie Foundation raised nearly a record price per acre for Champaign County farmland. Dr. Adolf Lo and his wife, Renee, successfully bid $32,000 an acre for 61.7 acres northwest of Champaign. The land is on the southeast corner of U.S. 150 and Duncan Road — directly south of the Rockwell Automation and Midwest Underground Technology plants and not far from the Interstate 57/Interstate 74 inter- change.