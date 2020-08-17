Today is Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, with ideal weather conditions the Champaign County Fair opened today with the largest first-day attendance in its history. Horse racing will start at 1:30 p,m. every day.
In 1970, tentative plans for a student referendum on a class boycott from Oct. 20 through Nov. 2 have been abandoned for the time being by the UI Graduate Student Association.
In 2005, the chairman of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District's board criticized efforts by persons on the fringe of town to prevent the annexation of their land. A group of southwest Champaign residents led by county board member Scott Tapley has petitioned for a ballot question to create their own mass transit district. "Much has been made in certain quarters to the effect that the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District board of trustees does not listen to people who say they don't want to be annexed to the district," said MTD Board Chairman George Friedman. "The problem is that those people are not our only constituents. We also have to listen to those people who are already in the district. People living within the MTD boundaries have every right to expect that all the members of the community, including those on the outer edges, participate in funding all the services needed by the community."