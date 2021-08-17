Today is Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a Chicago man en route to Springfield was killed near Hoopeston on the recently opened Dixie Highway that morning. Robert Somers died when the auto he was driving skidded off the road and turned over three times. The machine was running between 40 and 60 miles an hour. Three passengers escaped injury.
In 1971, the executive committee of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees was expected to approve a $3 voluntary student activity fee ($20 in today’s dollars) that could be used by approved student organizations without supervision or control by the university administration.
In 2006, the Champaign school district should try again during this school year to get the money to put additional seats in north Champaign, Superintendent Arthur Culver said. He said although the timing of a spring 2007 referendum was not ideal, the district shouldn’t wait because of the deadline imposed by its federal consent decree. The district was to have added two strands of elementary seats north of University Avenue by the 2005-06 school year.