Today is Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, An automobile was found in E.C. Creamer’s cornfield near Tolono. It was a Ford roadster, 1917 model, and in good condition. It was taken to the Creamer garage to be identified. It is believed to be one taken from Tuscola some time ago.
In 1972, A dance under the stars and a barbecue will highlight dedication of a new pavilion built by the Rantoul Knights of Columbus. The pavilion was built by members in the same spirit that enabled the Rantoul KCs to start in an old school building, buy 20 acres of land and build a modern clubhouse.
In 2007, the president of an Iowa-based plastic-components company confirmed he’s interested in buying two of the three Collins & Aikman plants in Rantoul. Reza Kargarzadeh, president of Grinnell, Iowa-based Engineered Plastic Components, said he would like to buy Plants 2 and 3 in Rantoul. Southfield, Mich.-based Collins & Aikman had planned to close those this month.