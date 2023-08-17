Today is Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1923, five men escaped serious injury when their car skidded off paved road near Mount Olive Cemetery in Mayview and rolled over twice as they returned from the Knights of Pythias booster club meeting at Homer. One was pinned under the car, but after being pulled out, was able to go home. Rain seriously diminished the number who could attend the roundup.
In 2008, among the eight new Unit 4 principals in place to start the new school year: Centennial’s Justin Moore and Champaign Central’s Joe Williams.