Today is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, North Market Street in Urbana between Main Street and the Big Four railway tracks was to be repaved at once. Frank Somers was awarded the contract for $26,531. Property owners on both sides of the street had agreed to put in 12-foot sidewalks.
In 1970, a firebombing hit the Red Lion Inn, 211 E. Green St., C. Champaign police were notified around 10:50 p.m. that about 100 youths were creating a disturbance inside the building. About an hour later, a firebomb was thrown near the building. There was no significant property damage.
In 2005, the felling of trees was the first sign of construction on Champaign’s new library, but customers wouldn’t feel any change for more than a month. Sept. 1 was the date set for a groundbreaking ceremony in the northwest corner of the site bordered by Green, Healey, Randolph and State streets, complete with sand so kids could dig for treasure with plastic shovels. A new entrance on the south side would be the first thing users notice, probably in the last week of September, said Champaign Public Library Director Marsha Grove.