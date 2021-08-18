Today is Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, a special grand jury investigating the June 21 and 22 Herrin mine massacre, during which striking union miners clashed with nonunion miners, was to meet later that month.
In 1971, before a limited audience of about 200, President Richard Nixon signed a bill in Springfield making four city blocks containing the homes of Abraham Lincoln and his neighbors a national historic site.
In 2006, Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer announced by e-mail that he would run for a second term in the Feb. 27 primary, saying he planned to focus on housing, neighborhoods and economic development if he was re-elected the next April. The 41-year-old was first elected mayor in 2003, prevailing over David Fields to succeed Bob Jones.