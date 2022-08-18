Today is Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1922, more than 40 gallons of moonshine were confiscated by Champaign police in a raid on the home of Mrs. Orlie Wright, corner of Neil and Williams streets, Champaign. Mrs. Wright, in company with Mildred Harris, spent the remainder of the night in the city jail.
In 1972, a public hearing to consider the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District’s application for a $600,000 grant to build new maintenance shops and offices only drew three news reporters and employees of the MTD. MTD board Chairman Karl Tauber admitted he was happy there were no serious objections to the MTD plan but expressed disappointment that there was no public input at all.
In 2007, State Rep. Bill Black, R-Danville, had his beard shaved off by Jody Gordon of Hairbenders at the WDWS/WHMS radio station during Jim Turpin’s “Penny for Your Thoughts” show. Black was growing a beard for the last several weeks while the budget overtime session dragged on in Springfield. He got it shaved off now because a budget has been sent to the governor’s desk ... and his wife hated the hair.