Today is Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1920, Champaign made local history by suspending all business for the county fair. It was the first time that Champaign merchants had closed for a fair since the fairgrounds were moved from Champaign to Urbana.
In 1970, the Champaign City Council approved a property-tax levy that would raise the tax rate about 20 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. The major reason for the increase was to make up for the loss of revenue the city and other government units would experience with the new method of handling the personal property assessment for the first time that year.
In 2005, Sen. Barack Obama, a trim, short-sleeved Democrat, liked Carole Weber’s fashion sense. “Nice-looking shirt,” he told Weber, who wore a T-shirt with a photo of her and Illinois’ junior senator, taken when he was a state senator, to a town meeting at Tuscola’s Las Penitas restaurant. The Black liberal was like catnip to the overwhelmingly White crowd of 200 in oft-conservative Douglas County. In town meetings in Tuscola, Champaign and Danville, crowds responded warmly to the first-term senator. In all three, Obama sounded similar themes: support for tax increases for the rich, stem-cell research, lower medication and hospital bills, maintaining a Social Security system, and teachers and better schools.