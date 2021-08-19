Today is Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1921, Urbana police were steadily driving the blackbird pest northward through the use of shotguns fired into trees. The birds had been driven from their roosting places in the trees along Elm and Green streets and had moved to Main Street.
In 1971, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency recommended denial of a variance from Central Soya in Gibson City that asked the Illinois Pollution Control Board for permission to continue causing air pollution.
In 2006, the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, which was assisting Urbana in enforcing its restaurant smoking ban, had received only one complaint since the ban went into effect Aug. 1, according to spokeswoman Diana Yates. That complaint involved people smoking outside a grocery store, she said, and did not constitute a violation of the ordinance.